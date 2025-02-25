Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLDT stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -121.74%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

