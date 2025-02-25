Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROIC. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.