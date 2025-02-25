Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of BGI stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47.
About Birks Group
