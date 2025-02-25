Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Stock Performance
NTZ opened at $4.96 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
Featured Stories
