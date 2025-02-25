Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

