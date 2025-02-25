SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

SSY stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

