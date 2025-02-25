Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $523.95 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. Dorman Products has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $146.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,161,002.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,723,422.93. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,497.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,404.68. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,683. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

