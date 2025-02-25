UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.