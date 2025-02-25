StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.33.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.