StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

