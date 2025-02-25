Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

