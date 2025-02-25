DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
