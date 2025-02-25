Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
NASDAQ:CREG opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.66. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.86.
About Smart Powerr
