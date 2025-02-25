Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

