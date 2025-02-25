Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.
Bio-Path Company Profile
