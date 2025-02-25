Ormat Technologies (ORA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $235.34 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30.
In related news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,232. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
