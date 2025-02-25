Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HVIIU)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII’s (NASDAQ:HVIIU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 26th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on September 27, 2024 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

