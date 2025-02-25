Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Approximately 749,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,593,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.38.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

