Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.33 and last traded at $38.33. Approximately 103,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

