First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.84 and last traded at $82.53. Approximately 2,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

