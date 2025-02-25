First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.84 and last traded at $82.53. Approximately 2,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
