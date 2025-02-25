iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02. 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 36,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
iShares MSCI Colombia ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.
