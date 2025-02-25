iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 57,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2661 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

