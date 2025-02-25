iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 57,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.07.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2661 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
