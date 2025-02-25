Critical Comparison: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and American Express”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.65 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.81 American Express $65.95 billion 3.14 $10.13 billion $14.01 21.07

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 1 1 3.00 American Express 3 12 9 0 2.25

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 104.87%. American Express has a consensus target price of $296.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than American Express.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59% American Express 15.36% 32.65% 3.56%

Summary

American Express beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company’s products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

