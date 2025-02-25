Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Up 16.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) rose 16.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 1,065,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 237,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.57.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

