Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 21.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded up 21.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,506,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$205.92 million, a PE ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Power Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of Power Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

