Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 4,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

