Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

