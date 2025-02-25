Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 11,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 6,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Mission Valley Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

