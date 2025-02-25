Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 23,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 25,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Sernova Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

