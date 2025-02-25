Mark V. Shoen Sells 12,500 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,961,550. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

U-Haul Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,192. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 75,964 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U-Haul by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 133,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in U-Haul by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 130,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in U-Haul by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in U-Haul by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

