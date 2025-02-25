Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 133,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 14,430 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $496,536.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,293.02. This trade represents a 94.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $414,640.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,514.50. This trade represents a 16.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,575. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

