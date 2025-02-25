StockNews.com Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

TD stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.38. 1,125,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

