B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. 19,639,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $40.09.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
