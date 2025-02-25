B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. 19,639,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $40.09.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $100,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 136.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

