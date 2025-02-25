StockNews.com Downgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Hold

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

LADR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 332,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 294,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 243,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

