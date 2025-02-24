Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Jonathan Bornstein Sells 13,527 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $42,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,086.61. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,507. The company has a market capitalization of $295.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.45. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 897,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 338,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

