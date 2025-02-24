Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2025 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2025 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 2,220,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,722. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

