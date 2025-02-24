Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Centene (CNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) recently:

2/14/2025 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $71.00.

1/27/2025 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Centene stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,780. This represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

