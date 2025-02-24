Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lincoln National (LNC)

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2025 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LNC traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $37.42. 1,957,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

