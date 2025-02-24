Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath Sells 31,600 Shares

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$60,040.00.

Marion Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Marion Mcgrath sold 4,000 shares of Almonty Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$7,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Marion Mcgrath sold 15,000 shares of Almonty Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Almonty Industries stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.91. 353,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,418. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. Almonty Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Stories

