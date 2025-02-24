KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.710-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion.

KBR Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.26. 6,210,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,574. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. KBR has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KBR’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

