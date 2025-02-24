Head-To-Head Survey: 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and 1mage Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 3.06 $163.00 million $3.22 31.25 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 9.30% 49.91% 7.27% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Light & Wonder and 1mage Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 8 2 2.73 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $109.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Light & Wonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats 1mage Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment involves the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment focuses on the provision of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

