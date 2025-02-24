John Janedis Sells 25,823 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FuboTV Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,675,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,461,070. FuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuboTV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FuboTV by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 688,625 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FuboTV by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FuboTV by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 425,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FuboTV by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,603 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

