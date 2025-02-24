Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 9,043 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,962. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Samsara by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $112,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $106,274,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after buying an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

