eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $255,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,413,714. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $275,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $268,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $60,767,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after acquiring an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,024,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

