Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.05. 2,109,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $3,719,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

