Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

2/12/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $157.00.

1/30/2025 – ConocoPhillips was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/23/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.82. 6,276,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,728. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after buying an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,928,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,161,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,280,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240,016 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

