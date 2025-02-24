Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $586.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

