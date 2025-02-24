Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.6% – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,506,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

