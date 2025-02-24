Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Trip.com Group stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, hitting $64.66. 6,050,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,235. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

