BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

