AvalonBay Communities (AVB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2025

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/19/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $226.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/13/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
  • 2/11/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $229.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/24/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/24/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $236.00.
  • 1/6/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $239.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.12. 662,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 89.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

