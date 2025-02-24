AvalonBay Communities (AVB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $226.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/11/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $229.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $236.00.

1/6/2025 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $239.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.12. 662,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 89.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

